Bumrah's Potential IPL Absence Looms Large for Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah's potential absence from the initial rounds of IPL 2025 is casting a shadow over Mumbai Indians' prospects, as the iconic bowler continues to recuperate from a longstanding back injury. Despite his ongoing recovery, the timeline for his return remains unspecified.

Bumrah's injury, sustained during a Test against Australia, has previously cost him significant match time, including India's Champions Trophy victory. Sources indicate that his recovery is progressing well, but caution dictates extended rest to ensure peak fitness for subsequent tournaments.

Other players facing fitness issues include Sanju Samson and Mayank Yadav. While Samson has recovered from finger surgery, his wicketkeeping abilities are under review. For Mumbai Indians, Bumrah's absence is critical, necessitating reliance on pacers like Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, and Deepak Chahar in the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)