Top Marathoner Kibiwott Kandie Faces Doping Investigation

Former half-marathon world record holder Kibiwott Kandie is under investigation for allegedly evading a doping test. The Athletics Integrity Unit revealed that Kandie is facing charges of failing to comply with sample collection. No details have been released on the timeline for his disciplinary case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:46 IST
Kibiwott Kandie, once a shining star in the world of long-distance running, is currently embroiled in a doping investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced that Kandie failed to comply with mandatory doping test requirements, raising significant concerns about his recent performances.

The AIU has charged Kandie with avoiding or refusing to submit to sample collection. While the specifics of the case remain under wraps, the suspension casts a shadow over Kandie's illustrious career, including his world record-setting performance in December 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

Kandie, who previously held gold in Kenya's 10,000 meters event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will face a challenging road ahead as the investigation unfolds. His current situation underscores the ongoing issues of doping within the world of athletics.

