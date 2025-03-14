Left Menu

Six Nations Secures Free-To-Air Broadcast Future with BBC and ITV Deal

The BBC and ITV have secured a four-year broadcast deal for the Six Nations, ensuring free-to-air coverage in the UK from 2026 to 2029. This agreement will maximize audience reach and generate revenue, while the BBC also gains rights to the Women's and Under-20 competitions until 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:23 IST
Six Nations Secures Free-To-Air Broadcast Future with BBC and ITV Deal

The BBC and ITV have clinched a new four-year broadcast deal that guarantees the Six Nations will remain on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom. The agreement, announced on Friday, takes effect from the 2026 edition and continues through to 2029. ITV will air 10 games annually, including every fixture featuring England, while the BBC will cover five matches involving Scotland and Wales.

Additionally, the BBC has secured media rights to every fixture of the Women's Six Nations and the Under-20 competition through to 2029. Six Nations Rugby CEO Tom Harrison emphasized the importance of these partnerships, noting that they will provide UK fans broad access to live rugby coverage. He also highlighted that these agreements will bolster audience engagement and support financial stability for the sport's governing bodies.

The ongoing 2025 Six Nations tournament will wrap up on Saturday as France, the leading team, faces Scotland at the Stade de France. France is heavily favored to win the championship title this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025