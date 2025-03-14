Six Nations Secures Free-To-Air Broadcast Future with BBC and ITV Deal

The BBC and ITV have clinched a new four-year broadcast deal that guarantees the Six Nations will remain on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom. The agreement, announced on Friday, takes effect from the 2026 edition and continues through to 2029. ITV will air 10 games annually, including every fixture featuring England, while the BBC will cover five matches involving Scotland and Wales.

Additionally, the BBC has secured media rights to every fixture of the Women's Six Nations and the Under-20 competition through to 2029. Six Nations Rugby CEO Tom Harrison emphasized the importance of these partnerships, noting that they will provide UK fans broad access to live rugby coverage. He also highlighted that these agreements will bolster audience engagement and support financial stability for the sport's governing bodies.

The ongoing 2025 Six Nations tournament will wrap up on Saturday as France, the leading team, faces Scotland at the Stade de France. France is heavily favored to win the championship title this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)