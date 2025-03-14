Milestones, Deals, and Highlights: This Week in Sports

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors made NBA history by reaching 4,000 career 3-pointers. The team celebrated a decisive victory over the Sacramento Kings, with Curry achieving the milestone just before his 37th birthday. The achievement marks a new chapter in Curry's illustrious career.

On the NFL front, the Detroit Lions have re-signed wide receiver Tim Patrick. This move follows Patrick's public expression of loyalty to the team. Meanwhile, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart will soon return to training after undergoing minor knee surgery, reassuring fans of her readiness for the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, the Vegas Golden Knights secured a multi-million dollar deal with goalie Adin Hill, while reports confirmed the return of Bailey Zappe to the Kansas City Chiefs. The world of motor racing saw Charles Leclerc outshine teammates during practice sessions, adding excitement to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)