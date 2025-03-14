Left Menu

Six Nations Showdown: Thrilling Finale Awaits

As the final round of Six Nations fixtures approaches, France, England, Ireland, and Scotland are all vying for the title. Meanwhile, Italy and Wales are looking to avoid the dreaded last-place finish. Various scenarios could see any of the top teams clinch the championship based on match outcomes and bonus points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:33 IST
The Six Nations Championship is set for a thrilling conclusion this Saturday as France, England, Ireland, and Scotland all remain in contention to claim the prestigious title. While these teams battle for victory, Italy and Wales aim to escape the shame of a last-place finish.

Saturday's fixtures promise high-stakes drama, with matches including Italy versus Ireland at 1415 GMT, Wales against England at 1645 GMT, and France taking on Scotland at 2000 GMT. Currently, France leads the standings with 16 points, closely followed by England with 15 points. Ireland and Scotland trail with 14 and 11 points, respectively. However, with bonus points in play, every matchup could tilt the leaderboard in unpredictable ways.

France hopes to seal their championship win by defeating Scotland with a four-try bonus. England, on the other hand, requires a win against Wales and needs other results to go their way. Ireland aims for a third successive title if they can overpower Italy and capitalize on missteps by France and England. Meanwhile, Wales must earn at least one bonus point against England to potentially rise from the bottom of the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

