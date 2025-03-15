Left Menu

France Clinches Thrilling Under-20s Six Nations Victory

France won the Under-20s Six Nations title for the first time since 2018 by defeating Scotland 45-40 in an exciting match. With a compelling seven-try performance, France showcased promising new talent. England, despite being favorites, were defeated by Wales, missing out on the title and the Grand Slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 04:13 IST
In a dazzling display of youthful talent, France emerged victorious over Scotland with a score of 45-40, capturing the Under-20s Six Nations title for the first time since 2018. The match, held in Paris on Friday, was a thrilling showcase of attacking rugby.

The French thoroughly entertained the crowd with a seven-try effort, including key scores from Simeli Daunivucu and Jon Echegaray. Their triumph was bolstered further by the news of Wales's unexpected win against England in Cardiff, effectively paving the way for France's victory.

Despite England's favored status, their defeat by 23-13 in Wales thwarted their Grand Slam hopes. The tournament highlighted the promise of emerging rugby talent, emphasizing the potential for global rugby competitions in the coming years.

