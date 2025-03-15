Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Set for Riveting WPL 2025 Final Showdown

The stage is set for a thrilling Women's Premier League 2025 final as the Mumbai Indians prepare for a face-off against Delhi Capitals. With excitement running high, Mumbai's key all-rounder, Hayley Matthews, expressed confidence in her team's ability to replicate their 2023 triumph over the Capitals, a victory that earned them their inaugural title. As they gear up to play at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, all eyes are on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, eager to secure their second league championship.

Mumbai Indians, despite finishing second in the league standings this year, boast a formidable squad with Matthews being a standout performer, claiming the purple cap with 17 wickets and scoring 304 runs. Matthews remarked on the team's shared goal of reaching the finals, reflecting on the 'good memories' of their past success and the ambition to create new ones.

As Delhi Capitals secured a direct entry to the final with the top position in the league stage, having gained 10 points from five wins, they aim to bounce back from their recent loss against Gujarat Giants. Their performance against Mumbai in league-stage clashes this year has been strong, winning both encounters. With the current head-to-head record favoring Delhi at 4-3, the finals promise to be a tight contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)