Gokulam Kerala’s Dominance Continues: Victory Over Odisha FC

Gokulam Kerala defeated Odisha FC 3-1 in the Indian Women's League. Leaders after eight matches, Gokulam overcame early struggles to triumph with an impressive unbeaten run. Key player Fazila Ikwaput scored twice. Despite Odisha's spirited effort, Gokulam's relentless offense secured the win at Kalinga Stadium.

Updated: 15-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:28 IST
Gokulam Kerala strengthened their bid for the Indian Women's League title with a decisive 3-1 win over defending champions Odisha FC at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. The victory propels them to the top of the table with a commanding performance.

Fazila Ikwaput was instrumental, adding to her season tally with two critical goals. Despite Pyari Xaxa's header mishap that resulted in an own goal, Odisha showed resilience with Neha finding the net. However, Gokulam's relentless approach remained unchallenged as they maintained control.

The Malabarians asserted dominance early, pressuring Odisha's defense. Injuries and critical saves marked the intense match. Odisha's efforts were spirited but quelled by Gokulam's strategic precision, leaving them content with a crucial victory in their title pursuit.

