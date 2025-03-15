Chelsea Trio Triumph: Women's League Cup Glory Under Bompastor

Chelsea Women secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester City to clinch the Women's League Cup at Pride Park on Saturday. Under the leadership of manager Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea earned their first silverware of the season, assisted by a crucial own goal from City's Yui Hasegawa.

Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring for Chelsea against the run of play in the eighth minute. Lauren James delivered a precise pass behind City's defense, leading to Ramirez's initial shot being saved by Ayaka Yamashita. However, Ramirez expertly positioned herself to convert the rebound.

City's Aoba Fujino equalized in the 64th minute, but Hasegawa accidentally directed the ball into her own net in the 76th minute, sealing Chelsea's victory. Celebrating their first League Cup win amidst challenging fixtures, captain Millie Bright said they were thrilled with this start and focused on upcoming encounters, including a Women's Super League game against City.

