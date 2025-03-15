Left Menu

Chelsea Trio Triumph: Women's League Cup Glory Under Bompastor

Chelsea Women defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win the Women's League Cup at Pride Park. Manager Sonia Bompastor celebrated her first silverware with Chelsea, aided by a decisive own goal from City's Yui Hasegawa. Chelsea captain Millie Bright expressed joy over this triumph, as the team prepares for upcoming crucial fixtures.

Chelsea Women secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester City to clinch the Women's League Cup at Pride Park on Saturday. Under the leadership of manager Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea earned their first silverware of the season, assisted by a crucial own goal from City's Yui Hasegawa.

Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring for Chelsea against the run of play in the eighth minute. Lauren James delivered a precise pass behind City's defense, leading to Ramirez's initial shot being saved by Ayaka Yamashita. However, Ramirez expertly positioned herself to convert the rebound.

City's Aoba Fujino equalized in the 64th minute, but Hasegawa accidentally directed the ball into her own net in the 76th minute, sealing Chelsea's victory. Celebrating their first League Cup win amidst challenging fixtures, captain Millie Bright said they were thrilled with this start and focused on upcoming encounters, including a Women's Super League game against City.

