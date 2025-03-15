Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Social Media Detox: A Conscious Shift

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli opens up about his decision to redefine his relationship with social media. He explains why he avoids posting personal content and focuses on managing his online presence to conserve energy for his game and personal life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:35 IST
Virat Kohli's Social Media Detox: A Conscious Shift
Virat Kohli (Photo: RCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli has made waves by sharing his insights on the growing need to redefine his social media engagement. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit, Kohli elaborated on the immense pressure that comes with online visibility and how it influenced his decision to limit personal content.

Kohli, who is one of the most followed athletes with over 270 million Instagram followers, explained that while earlier posts were laden with personal insights, he now primarily focuses on fulfilling brand commitments. The cricket legend noted the overwhelming nature of online traction, which often detracts from his energy for life and sport.

Emphasizing a shift towards separating his personal and professional life, Kohli avoids sharing achievements or promotional content that might blur lines. Highlighting the importance of well-being, he remains an iconic figure in cricket with memorable performances, urging others to find a healthy balance between their public personas and personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025