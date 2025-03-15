Virat Kohli's Social Media Detox: A Conscious Shift

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli has made waves by sharing his insights on the growing need to redefine his social media engagement. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit, Kohli elaborated on the immense pressure that comes with online visibility and how it influenced his decision to limit personal content.

Kohli, who is one of the most followed athletes with over 270 million Instagram followers, explained that while earlier posts were laden with personal insights, he now primarily focuses on fulfilling brand commitments. The cricket legend noted the overwhelming nature of online traction, which often detracts from his energy for life and sport.

Emphasizing a shift towards separating his personal and professional life, Kohli avoids sharing achievements or promotional content that might blur lines. Highlighting the importance of well-being, he remains an iconic figure in cricket with memorable performances, urging others to find a healthy balance between their public personas and personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)