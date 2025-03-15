Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Shine Despite Restriction by Delhi Capitals

Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive performance almost took Mumbai Indians to a strong total in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals. With Kaur scoring 66 off 44 balls, MI reached a fighting 149 for 7. DC's Marizanne Kapp and spinners played key roles in restricting MI's total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:47 IST
In a thrilling final of the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the occasion, delivering a scintillating performance with a 44-ball 66. Her effort, however, fell short as the Delhi Capitals managed to keep Mumbai Indians to a competitive score of 149 for 7.

Marizanne Kapp's impressive spell stifled MI's progress early on, restricting them to 22 for 2 after seven overs. Despite the slow start, Kaur's aggressive batting brought the crowd to their feet, especially against DC's top bowler, Jess Jonassen, prompting strategic changes on the field.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, tournament's highest run-scorer, supported Kaur but played a subdued role. Despite their partnership, DC's strategic bowling, particularly by Shree Charani and Jonassen, turned the tide, eventually limiting Mumbai Indians to a score below what they aimed for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

