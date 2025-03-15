Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as Mumbai Sets Challenging Target in WPL Final

Mumbai Indians, guided by Harmanpreet Kaur’s commanding 66, posted a competitive 149/7 in the Women's Premier League final. Despite early wickets, MI fought back with crucial partnerships. Delhi Capitals now face a target of 150 for their maiden WPL title victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:24 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as Mumbai Sets Challenging Target in WPL Final
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: X/wplt20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 149/7 in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals, thanks to an exceptional performance by captain Harmanpreet Kaur at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field, putting Mumbai's openers under immediate pressure.

After an early setback with Hayley Matthews out for 3 and Yastika Bhatia following soon after, MI found themselves at 14/2. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with a crucial 89-run partnership. Despite a mini-collapse, Harmanpreet's blistering 66 off 44 balls gave MI much-needed stability.

In the final overs, Amanjot Kaur and Sanskriti Gupta added vital runs, inching Mumbai to 149/7. Delhi Capitals' bowlers, led by Marizanne Kapp's impressive 2/11, now aim to chase 150 runs for their maiden WPL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025