Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as Mumbai Sets Challenging Target in WPL Final

Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 149/7 in the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals, thanks to an exceptional performance by captain Harmanpreet Kaur at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field, putting Mumbai's openers under immediate pressure.

After an early setback with Hayley Matthews out for 3 and Yastika Bhatia following soon after, MI found themselves at 14/2. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with a crucial 89-run partnership. Despite a mini-collapse, Harmanpreet's blistering 66 off 44 balls gave MI much-needed stability.

In the final overs, Amanjot Kaur and Sanskriti Gupta added vital runs, inching Mumbai to 149/7. Delhi Capitals' bowlers, led by Marizanne Kapp's impressive 2/11, now aim to chase 150 runs for their maiden WPL title.

