Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph in Women's Premier League Final

In a gripping finale, Mumbai Indians clinched the Women's Premier League title against Delhi Capitals. Notable performances came from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, helping Mumbai set a challenging target. Delhi's response fell short, despite efforts from Marizanne Kapp, resulting in Mumbai's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:48 IST
Mumbai Indians Triumph in Women's Premier League Final
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating finish, the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the Women's Premier League Final on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals. The match saw stellar performances, with Nat Sciver-Brunt emerging as a standout for Mumbai, contributing significantly with the ball and the bat.

Mumbai, batting first, posted a challenging total of 149 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to key contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur's 66 runs and Nat Sciver-Brunt's 30. The bowling department, led by Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, pushed Delhi to the limits.

Chasing a target of 150, Delhi Capitals' response was turbulent. Despite a valiant innings from Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi fell short by just 8 runs, concluding a thrilling match where every over counted. The gripping match epitomized the spirit and competition of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025