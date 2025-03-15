Mumbai Indians Triumph in Women's Premier League Final

In an exhilarating finish, the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the Women's Premier League Final on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals. The match saw stellar performances, with Nat Sciver-Brunt emerging as a standout for Mumbai, contributing significantly with the ball and the bat.

Mumbai, batting first, posted a challenging total of 149 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to key contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur's 66 runs and Nat Sciver-Brunt's 30. The bowling department, led by Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, pushed Delhi to the limits.

Chasing a target of 150, Delhi Capitals' response was turbulent. Despite a valiant innings from Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi fell short by just 8 runs, concluding a thrilling match where every over counted. The gripping match epitomized the spirit and competition of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)