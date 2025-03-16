Left Menu

France's Historic Try-Tally in Six Nations Shatters Records

France set a new Six Nations record with 30 tries in a campaign, surpassing England's record from 2001. Yoram Moefana's try against Scotland sealed the new record. Louis Bielle-Biarrey tied an individual try record, while Thomas Ramos set a new personal scoring milestone for France.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France made history in the Six Nations tournament, setting a new record for most tries in a single campaign. The milestone was cemented when Yoram Moefana scored in a home match against Scotland, bringing the tally to 30, surpassing England's 29-try record from 2001.

Further adding to the historic feats, winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey ended the tournament with eight tries, equalling a century-old record jointly held by England's Cyril Lowe and Scotland's Ian Smith. The last time this was achieved was in 1925.

In another remarkable achievement, France's fullback Thomas Ramos became the nation's all-time top scorer. Ramos completed a conversion and two penalties to surpass the previous record of 436 points, set by Frederic Michalak between 2001 and 2015.

