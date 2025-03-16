Left Menu

Stalemate in Argentina: River Plate's Quest for the Top

River Plate were held to a 0-0 draw against Deportivo Riestra, keeping them second in the Argentine Primera Division's Group B. Despite their dominant possession, River Plate could only register one shot on target. Miguel Borja nearly scored, hitting the post in first-half stoppage time.

River Plate's pursuit for the top spot in the Argentine Primera Division faced a roadblock with a 0-0 draw against Deportivo Riestra on Saturday. This stalemate kept River Plate in second place in Group B, trailing Independiente by a point but having played an extra match.

The most significant moment in the match came when River Plate's Miguel Borja almost scored in the first-half stoppage time. Borja navigated into the box, confronting Deportivo's goalkeeper Ignacio Arce, but his attempt from a tight angle struck the post.

The remainder of the game unfolded with little eventfulness, as both teams showed limited offensive ambition. Despite dominating possession, River Plate managed to register only one shot on target.

