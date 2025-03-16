France Triumphs in Thrilling Six Nations Victory

In a dazzling performance, France clinched their seventh Six Nations title with a 35-16 victory over Scotland at the Stade de France on Saturday. The triumph marked the end of their 'runners-up' tag, as they matched England's record number of titles since Italy joined the championship in 2000.

Despite a narrow defeat to England, France excelled with a total of 30 tries throughout the tournament, securing victories against Italy and Ireland. The French team, led by Fabien Galthie, showcased their strength, particularly after halftime, as they overpowered Scotland with tries from Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey, and Ramos.

Celebrations erupted as France finished first in the standings with 21 points, overcoming two titleless years. Notably, Antoine Dupont's injury did not dampen the team's spirits as he cheered from the stands, while Ramos broke the all-time points scoring record for France. The win brought immense relief and joy to the French side after intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)