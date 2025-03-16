Left Menu

France Triumphs in Six Nations: A Journey from Heartbreak to Glory

France's success in the 2023 Six Nations truly echoes a comeback story as they clinched their title after overcoming past heartbreaks. Despite early challenges, under coach Fabien Galthie's guidance, France beat Scotland and set records. The squad's resilience symbolized their growth and determination to aim higher in future tournaments.

Updated: 16-03-2025 05:18 IST
France's rugby team turned past disappointments into triumph at this year's Six Nations, securing their first title since 2022. The impressive win came after a strong second-half performance against Scotland, ending in a 35-16 victory.

Coach Fabien Galthie noted that tough losses, such as the previous year's World Cup defeat against South Africa, motivated the team to push forward. Yoram Moefana, who scored two tries, shared his satisfaction over the win despite their earlier setback in the knockout stages.

France rounded off their campaign with a total of 30 tries, outscoring England by just one point. Moving forward, France is eager to build on this success and eyeing more achievements in future competitions.

