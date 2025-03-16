Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Heartbreak: Third Time Unlucky in Women's Premier League Final

Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty reflected on his team's third consecutive Women's Premier League final loss, as they failed to chase 150 against Mumbai Indians, falling short by eight runs. Despite maintaining a positive mindset, the players couldn't overcome the final hurdle in a tightly contested match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 10:10 IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty has expressed his disappointment after his team suffered their third consecutive final defeat in the Women's Premier League. Battling against Mumbai Indians, the Capitals fell short by eight runs, unable to chase down a target of 150 on Saturday night.

Batty acknowledged the tough nature of big match finals, conceding that the high-stakes occasion might have affected the players. Nevertheless, he commended the Mumbai Indians for their powerful defense, which kept Delhi Capitals constantly on the back foot during the chase.

Despite this setback, Batty remained supportive of his players, emphasizing their positive attitude: "I can't fault the girls for their spirit and confidence. We did a great job with the ball and restricted them to 149, expecting a higher par score in such crucial games," he noted.

