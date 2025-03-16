Virat Kohli's Resilience: Love for Cricket Overcomes Australian Setback

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli recently indicated that the recent disappointing tour in Australia reminded him of past struggles, yet he remains steadfast in his dedication to cricket. Despite being 36, Kohli quashed any retirement rumors, stating that he still cherishes the sport too much to step away.

Kohli experienced a revival in form with an impressive century in Perth, although his overall performance fell short against his Australian counterparts. At an RCB Innovation Lab event, Kohli drew parallels between this tour and a similar slump in England back in 2014, highlighting his resolve to look forward.

Although having retired from Twenty20 internationals, Kohli continues to be a major force in the Indian Premier League and key contributor to India's test team successes. He reinforces his commitment to playing out of sheer enjoyment, dispelling any suspense over possible retirement plans.

