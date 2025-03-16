Mumbai Indians Triumph in WPL Final with Strategic Early Wickets

In a dramatic Women's Premier League final, Mumbai Indians clinched victory against Delhi Capitals, thanks to a strategic early bowling attack. MI head coach Charlotte Edwards highlighted the significance of dismissing DC's captain Meg Lanning and opener Shafali Verma early on, which helped set the tone for the match.

The Capitals struggled to build momentum, with Lanning and Shafali departing at just 17 runs on the board. Edwards praised the contributions of MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a crucial 66 off 44 balls, ensuring a competitive score for the team despite a modest total.

Edwards also acknowledged the invaluable efforts of all-rounders Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, whose performances throughout the tournament were instrumental. Brunt emerged as the highest run-scorer, while Matthews shared the top spot for most wickets taken. The team's resilience was evident, even as they played multiple matches in quick succession.

(With inputs from agencies.)