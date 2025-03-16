Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Heartbreak as Mumbai Claims WPL Throne

In a thrilling Women's Premier League final, Delhi Capitals faced a narrow loss to Mumbai Indians, largely attributed to the last two balls of the match. The game saw standout performances from both captains, with Harmanpreet Kaur's innings being pivotal to Mumbai's victory.

16-03-2025
Delhi Capitals team. (Photo- Delhi Capitals X/@DelhiCapitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals faced a devastating defeat in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final against Mumbai Indians, with the match slipping away on the last two deliveries. Despite the loss, Head Coach Jonathan Batty praised captain Meg Lanning for her leadership and performances throughout the tournament.

In a tense finale held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Delhi's Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, and N Charani took two wickets each, limiting Mumbai to 149/7. However, Delhi found themselves restricted to 141/9, losing by eight runs. Batty reflected on the loss, acknowledging the effort yet recognizing the brilliance of Mumbai's gameplay.

Mumbai overcame a rocky start, thanks to a crucial 89-run partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Kaur's explosive 66 off 44 balls and Sciver-Brunt's consistent form were key, with the latter earning 'Player of the Tournament' honors. Batty also lauded Lanning's exceptional captaincy over the past three years.

