Injury Setback: Harmanpreet Kaur Sidelined in ODI Clash

In a setback for the Indian women's cricket team, captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a knee injury during the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday. Kaur managed to contribute 53 runs from 84 deliveries but was unable to take the field in the second innings due to her ailment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the injury and stated that Kaur received medical attention while batting at 40, marking the end of the 38th over. However, she was dismissed in the 44th over by Australian bowler Ashleigh Gardner with Georgia Voll completing the catch.

With Kaur unavailable to bolster the team's defense, India conceded the match, losing by six wickets. As the visitors regroup, all eyes remain on Kaur's recovery, with the medical team closely monitoring her condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)