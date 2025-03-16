Left Menu

Pitch Debacle at Pride Park: Standards Questioned in Women's League Cup Final

Chelsea Women's coach Sonia Bompastor criticized the poor pitch quality at Pride Park after winning the Women's League Cup, implying such conditions would be unacceptable in the men's game. Both teams' managers shared concerns about the surface, drawing attention to disparities in treatment between women's and men's sports events.

Updated: 16-03-2025 14:58 IST
Pitch Debacle at Pride Park: Standards Questioned in Women's League Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After securing a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to claim the Women's League Cup, Chelsea Women's head coach Sonia Bompastor voiced dissatisfaction with the pitch conditions at Pride Park. Bompastor expressed that the substandard pitch would likely not be tolerated in a men's final, highlighting a disparity in treatment.

Echoing her sentiments, City's interim boss Nick Cushing noted his preference for a better pitch. Meanwhile, former England player Fara Williams described the playing surface as 'cut up' and 'bobbly', suggesting improvements need to be made for future events.

While the men's League Cup final consistently takes place at Wembley, the women's finals shift locations annually. This year, the women's event was held at Derby County's home, in contrast to Wembley hosting the men's final between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

