Ankit Saharwa's Meteoric Rise: From Saharwa Village to Kabaddi Stardom

Sonipat Spartans' right raider, Ankit Saharwa, has been gaining attention since his impressive debut in the Monsoon Edition 2023 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. Known as one of the country's brightest Kabaddi stars, Saharwa took to the sport at just 10 years old, originating from Saharwa village in Haryana. This rising star is participating in the inaugural edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship in Haridwar, where he has already earned 20 raid points from five matches. Overall, Saharwa boasts 442 points from 60 matches across four tournaments.

Beginning his Kabaddi journey in 2017, Ankit joined an academy in Hisar a year later but left in 2022 due to issues with the coach. Despite his humble beginnings, with his father working as a carpenter and his mother a housewife, his family provided unwavering support, ensuring financial stability during his formative years. Ankit attributes his motivation to his father, who himself was a kabaddi enthusiast but couldn't pursue it professionally, and is now living his dream through his son.

Ankit's career took a significant turn after a successful trial for the Yuva Kabaddi Series, where he gained recognition and a sense of belonging, performing remarkably with the Murthal Magnets. He debuted against the Palani Tuskers, single-handedly winning the match amidst challenging circumstances, which highlighted his prowess. Despite contemplating quitting the sport during tough times, his father's encouragement helped him persist. Now a gold medalist at the All India University Games, Ankit trains alone and aspires to join the Pro Kabaddi League. Inspired by his success, young athletes from his village now look up to him and join his training sessions, as he sets the benchmark for aspiring Kabaddi players from Saharwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)