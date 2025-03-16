Left Menu

Navigating Change: The IOC's New Political Era

The upcoming IOC presidential election takes place in a complex political climate compared to 2013. Candidates, including Prince Feisal of Jordan, navigate increased geopolitical influences. The focus includes safeguarding the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics amidst international uncertainties, and the diplomatic challenge of sports acting as a unifying gesture in a divided world.

The IOC presidential election unfolds this Thursday amid a vastly changed political landscape, distinct from the last leadership contest in 2013.

Prince Feisal of Jordan, a contender and past IOC voter, noted the shift from personality-driven dynamics to those heavily influenced by global politics.

This election's backdrop includes geopolitical challenges surrounding the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the impact of changing international alliances.

Diplomacy remains a daily reality for Prince Feisal, reflecting on Jordan's precarious position in a volatile region.

With the participation of Palestinian athletes in future Games uncertain, Feisal underscores the Olympics as a beacon of hope and unity.

As discussions unfold globally, the IOC candidates, poised against a historical and political backdrop, utilize this opportunity to steer the values of sport towards peace and cooperation.

