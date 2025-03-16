Navigating Change: The IOC's New Political Era

The IOC presidential election unfolds this Thursday amid a vastly changed political landscape, distinct from the last leadership contest in 2013.

Prince Feisal of Jordan, a contender and past IOC voter, noted the shift from personality-driven dynamics to those heavily influenced by global politics.

This election's backdrop includes geopolitical challenges surrounding the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the impact of changing international alliances.

Diplomacy remains a daily reality for Prince Feisal, reflecting on Jordan's precarious position in a volatile region.

With the participation of Palestinian athletes in future Games uncertain, Feisal underscores the Olympics as a beacon of hope and unity.

As discussions unfold globally, the IOC candidates, poised against a historical and political backdrop, utilize this opportunity to steer the values of sport towards peace and cooperation.

