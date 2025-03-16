Left Menu

Avani Prashanth Impresses at Australian Women's Classic

Avani Prashanth completed a remarkable debut season at the Ladies European Tour by claiming a top-15 finish in the Australian Women's Classic. The young Indian golfer showcased her talent with an impressive final round of 5-under 65, finishing the tournament at 3-under 207.

16-03-2025
Avani Prashanth

Avani Prashanth delivered a standout performance in the final round of the Australian Women's Classic, concluding her first season on the Ladies European Tour with a top-15 finish. Her rounds of 72-70-65 led to a total score of 3-under 207, securing her position six shots behind the victor, Manon De Roey.

De Roey clinched her third Ladies European Tour title by making a decisive birdie on the 18th hole, edging past Cara Gainer. Meanwhile, another Indian, Pranavi Urs, finished T-65, while Diksha Dagar did not make the cut.

Avani expressed her satisfaction with her performance, saying, "It was a good final day as I had been struggling with reading the greens the past two days." The Belgian winner, De Roey, moved to second in the 2025 Order of Merit with her latest victory.

