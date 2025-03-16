Avani Prashanth Impresses at Australian Women's Classic

Avani Prashanth delivered a standout performance in the final round of the Australian Women's Classic, concluding her first season on the Ladies European Tour with a top-15 finish. Her rounds of 72-70-65 led to a total score of 3-under 207, securing her position six shots behind the victor, Manon De Roey.

De Roey clinched her third Ladies European Tour title by making a decisive birdie on the 18th hole, edging past Cara Gainer. Meanwhile, another Indian, Pranavi Urs, finished T-65, while Diksha Dagar did not make the cut.

Avani expressed her satisfaction with her performance, saying, "It was a good final day as I had been struggling with reading the greens the past two days." The Belgian winner, De Roey, moved to second in the 2025 Order of Merit with her latest victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)