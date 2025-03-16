Transitions at BCCI's Centre of Excellence Amidst Staff Changes

The BCCI's recently inaugurated Centre of Excellence is set for significant staffing changes following the resignation of Sports Science and Medical team head Nitin Patel after nearly three years of service. A senior BCCI official confirmed that Patel, instrumental in the setup of the COE's medical division, is moving on.

Patel's tenure saw the successful rehabilitation of key Indian cricket players, ensuring they returned to the sport fully fit. The official cited Patel's family commitments overseas and the demanding nature of his role at the COE as reasons for his departure.

Changes are also expected among Level 3 and S&C coaches. With NCA head VVS Laxman's term ending soon, he might extend his role until the 2027 World Cup. Earlier, coach Sairaj Bahutule joined Rajasthan Royals while other coaches seek new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)