Sachin's Masterclass Ignites India's Victory in International Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock with a thrilling performance, enchanting a crowd of over 50,000 as India Masters secured a commanding victory over West Indies Masters to clinch the inaugural International Masters League on Sunday.

The Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem, laid the foundation by restricting the West Indies Masters to 148/7 despite Brian Lara choosing to bat first.

In reply, Tendulkar offered fans a nostalgic glimpse of his iconic gameplay, notably scoring 25 runs off 18 balls before Ambati Rayudu anchored the chase, ensuring India Masters reached the target in 17.1 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)