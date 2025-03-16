Sachin's Masterclass Ignites India's Victory in International Masters League
Sachin Tendulkar dazzled fans with a brilliant performance as India Masters defeated West Indies Masters by six wickets in the International Masters League finale. His nostalgic knock was supported by Ambati Rayudu's anchoring innings and a strong bowling display from Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem, securing a memorable title win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock with a thrilling performance, enchanting a crowd of over 50,000 as India Masters secured a commanding victory over West Indies Masters to clinch the inaugural International Masters League on Sunday.
The Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem, laid the foundation by restricting the West Indies Masters to 148/7 despite Brian Lara choosing to bat first.
In reply, Tendulkar offered fans a nostalgic glimpse of his iconic gameplay, notably scoring 25 runs off 18 balls before Ambati Rayudu anchored the chase, ensuring India Masters reached the target in 17.1 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Victory Sparks Unrest and Arrests in Indian Cities
Cricket Victory Rally Turns Chaotic in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow
Violence Erupts Post-Cricket Victory Motorbike Rally in Gujarat
Controversy Erupts Over Telangana's Celebration Hurdles Post India's Cricket Victory
Controversy Amid Celebrations: Telangana's Political Clash Over Cricket Victory