Left Menu

Sachin's Masterclass Ignites India's Victory in International Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar dazzled fans with a brilliant performance as India Masters defeated West Indies Masters by six wickets in the International Masters League finale. His nostalgic knock was supported by Ambati Rayudu's anchoring innings and a strong bowling display from Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem, securing a memorable title win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:14 IST
Sachin's Masterclass Ignites India's Victory in International Masters League
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock with a thrilling performance, enchanting a crowd of over 50,000 as India Masters secured a commanding victory over West Indies Masters to clinch the inaugural International Masters League on Sunday.

The Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem, laid the foundation by restricting the West Indies Masters to 148/7 despite Brian Lara choosing to bat first.

In reply, Tendulkar offered fans a nostalgic glimpse of his iconic gameplay, notably scoring 25 runs off 18 balls before Ambati Rayudu anchored the chase, ensuring India Masters reached the target in 17.1 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025