Axar Patel to Captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025: A New Era Begins

In a strategic move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Delhi Capitals announced Axar Patel as their new captain. The franchise, recognized for its keen decisions, has placed trust in the star all-rounder's leadership capabilities, according to an official release.

Fast bowler Mohit Sharma expressed his enthusiasm about being part of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season. 'I'm very excited for this IPL season,' Sharma shared in an interview with ANI. He commended Axar Patel, calling him a 'very good player' and voiced pride in Patel's evolved playing style.

Axar Patel has been with the Capitals since 2019 and is renowned for his substantial contributions to the team. Over six seasons, he has amassed 967 runs and 62 wickets, proving his mettle as a reliable all-round performer. His rapport with fans enhances his stature within the team as he collaborates with an impressive coaching staff lineup for 2025.

Mohit Sharma, after a successful tenure with Gujarat Titans, was bought by the Capitals for Rs 2.2 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. Sharma, an 'uncapped player' due to a hiatus from international cricket, had an impressive season with Gujarat, claiming 27 wickets in 14 matches. Delhi Capitals are set to kick off their campaign on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants.

