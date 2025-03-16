Left Menu

Axar Patel to Captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025: A New Era Begins

Delhi Capitals have appointed Axar Patel as captain for the IPL 2025 season. Patel, a prominent all-rounder, brings extensive experience and a strong team rapport. Mohit Sharma expressed excitement about the new season and joins the team following a successful stint with Gujarat Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:39 IST
Axar Patel to Captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025: A New Era Begins
Mohit Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Delhi Capitals announced Axar Patel as their new captain. The franchise, recognized for its keen decisions, has placed trust in the star all-rounder's leadership capabilities, according to an official release.

Fast bowler Mohit Sharma expressed his enthusiasm about being part of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season. 'I'm very excited for this IPL season,' Sharma shared in an interview with ANI. He commended Axar Patel, calling him a 'very good player' and voiced pride in Patel's evolved playing style.

Axar Patel has been with the Capitals since 2019 and is renowned for his substantial contributions to the team. Over six seasons, he has amassed 967 runs and 62 wickets, proving his mettle as a reliable all-round performer. His rapport with fans enhances his stature within the team as he collaborates with an impressive coaching staff lineup for 2025.

Mohit Sharma, after a successful tenure with Gujarat Titans, was bought by the Capitals for Rs 2.2 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. Sharma, an 'uncapped player' due to a hiatus from international cricket, had an impressive season with Gujarat, claiming 27 wickets in 14 matches. Delhi Capitals are set to kick off their campaign on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025