Jack Draper Secures First Masters 1000 Title in Dominant BNP Paribas Open Performance

In a decisive victory, Jack Draper overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 to claim his first Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open. This triumph also earns Draper a significant milestone: his debut in the ATP's top 10 rankings.

At the hard-court tournament held in the California desert, Draper, only 23 years old and seeded 13th, showcased exceptional talent. He built a formidable 21-7 lead in winners against Rune and committed fewer errors, aided by his powerful left-handed serve.

Rune, a 21-year-old Dane seeded 12th, acknowledged Draper's skill post-match, saying, "You've been showing some incredible tennis and deserved the win today." Draper, now ranked No. 7, expressed his gratitude for the achievement, remarking, "I feel like I deserve it."

