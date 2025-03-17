Left Menu

Jack Draper Secures First Masters 1000 Title in Dominant BNP Paribas Open Performance

Jack Draper won his first Masters 1000 title by defeating Holger Rune in the BNP Paribas Open final, achieving a career-high ATP ranking of No. 7. The 23-year-old Brit dominated the match with a strong left-handed serve and is now among the top 10 in ATP rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:58 IST
Jack Draper

In a decisive victory, Jack Draper overwhelmed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 to claim his first Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open. This triumph also earns Draper a significant milestone: his debut in the ATP's top 10 rankings.

At the hard-court tournament held in the California desert, Draper, only 23 years old and seeded 13th, showcased exceptional talent. He built a formidable 21-7 lead in winners against Rune and committed fewer errors, aided by his powerful left-handed serve.

Rune, a 21-year-old Dane seeded 12th, acknowledged Draper's skill post-match, saying, "You've been showing some incredible tennis and deserved the win today." Draper, now ranked No. 7, expressed his gratitude for the achievement, remarking, "I feel like I deserve it."

(With inputs from agencies.)

