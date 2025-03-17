Left Menu

India Set to Defend Titles at Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in England

The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 kicks off in England, with Indian men's and women's teams defending their titles. Hosted across four cities, the tournament features competitive group stages leading to quarterfinals and semifinals. This marks the first Kabaddi World Cup outside Asia, organized by World Kabaddi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:10 IST
India Set to Defend Titles at Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in England
Team India in action. (Photo- Olympics/Hangzhou2022.cn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is set to commence on Monday in England, featuring India's men's and women's teams as title defenders. The tournament, organized by World Kabaddi, will unfold across four cities in the West Midlands region: Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

The men's competition includes 10 teams divided into two groups. Group A consists of Hungary, England, Poland, Germany, and USA, while India leads Group B alongside Italy, Scotland, Wales, and Hong Kong. India's men debut against Italy. Post round-robin matches, the top four from each group progress to the quarterfinals starting March 21.

In the women's division, six teams split into two groups. Group D features India, Wales, and Poland, whereas Group E comprises Hong Kong, Hungary, and England. The Indian women's team starts against Wales. The top two from each group enter the semifinals, beginning March 21.

Losing semifinalists in both categories will contest for third place in playoffs on March 23 for men and March 22 for women. The event is only the second Kabaddi World Cup by World Kabaddi, the first held in Malaysia in 2019, where India's teams triumphed over Iraq and Chinese Taipei.

Additionally, the International Kabaddi Federation hosts a distinct tournament, also named Kabaddi World Cup, with all past editions occurring in India. The 2025 edition marks a historic first outside Asia. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025