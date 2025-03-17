India Set to Defend Titles at Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in England

The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is set to commence on Monday in England, featuring India's men's and women's teams as title defenders. The tournament, organized by World Kabaddi, will unfold across four cities in the West Midlands region: Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

The men's competition includes 10 teams divided into two groups. Group A consists of Hungary, England, Poland, Germany, and USA, while India leads Group B alongside Italy, Scotland, Wales, and Hong Kong. India's men debut against Italy. Post round-robin matches, the top four from each group progress to the quarterfinals starting March 21.

In the women's division, six teams split into two groups. Group D features India, Wales, and Poland, whereas Group E comprises Hong Kong, Hungary, and England. The Indian women's team starts against Wales. The top two from each group enter the semifinals, beginning March 21.

Losing semifinalists in both categories will contest for third place in playoffs on March 23 for men and March 22 for women. The event is only the second Kabaddi World Cup by World Kabaddi, the first held in Malaysia in 2019, where India's teams triumphed over Iraq and Chinese Taipei.

Additionally, the International Kabaddi Federation hosts a distinct tournament, also named Kabaddi World Cup, with all past editions occurring in India. The 2025 edition marks a historic first outside Asia. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)