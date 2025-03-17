Left Menu

Saudi Clubs Gear Up for Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Top football clubs from Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Qatar are set to clash in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League. The matches, including teams like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, will be held in Jeddah, culminating at the King Abdullah Sports City in May.

The Asian Champions League is gearing up for a thrilling quarter-final stage, with clubs from Saudi Arabia prominently represented. Among the Saudi contenders are Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli, who are set to face top teams from Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Yokohama F Marinos, last year's runners-up, will battle Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, while Al-Hilal, a four-time champion, takes on South Korea’s Gwangju FC. Al-Ahli will challenge Thailand's Buriram United in a bid to reach the semi-finals.

Jeddah will serve as the backdrop for these high-stakes matches, hosting all four quarter-final games as part of a centralized competition conclusing with the final at King Abdullah Sports City on May 3.

