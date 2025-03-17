Left Menu

Omarzai's Delayed IPL Arrival & Punjab Kings' Strategy Unveiled

Azamatullah Omarzai's arrival to Punjab Kings has been delayed due to personal issues ahead of the IPL. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, is preparing for their opening match against Gujarat Titans. Foreign players are gradually joining, with key contributions expected from all-rounders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:18 IST
Omarzai's Delayed IPL Arrival & Punjab Kings' Strategy Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan all-rounder Azamatullah Omarzai's arrival at the Punjab Kings has been postponed due to personal reasons, creating a minor hiccup ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While the foreign players of Punjab Kings have started arriving from Monday, Omarzai, honored as the ICC ODI Player of the Year, is now expected to join his squad only by March 20. The Punjab Kings are set to kick off their season against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Under the new leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer and the seasoned guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting, who reunited with the team in Dharamsala, the team is optimistic. The squad, boasting all-rounders like Marco Jansen, Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, and the returning Glenn Maxwell, aims to make a mark this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025