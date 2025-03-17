Transgender Athlete Debate Heats Up in IOC Presidential Race
The issue of transgender athletes in women's sports is central to the race for the next IOC president. Five out of seven candidates have addressed this in their manifestos, focusing on fairness, scientific evidence, and the integrity of women's sports while maintaining inclusivity and diversity.
The debate over transgender athletes in women's sports has emerged as a pivotal issue in the competition for the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This contentious topic has been addressed by five of the seven candidates in their official manifestos, each focusing on ensuring fairness and the integrity of women's sports.
David Lappartient, head of the International Cycling Federation, emphasized the need for scientific evidence and consistency across international sports federations. Meanwhile, Johan Eliasch of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation advocated for maintaining strict biological distinctions in women's sports.
Other candidates, including Juan Antonio Samaranch and Kirsty Coventry, stressed the importance of clear guidelines and equality, while Sebastian Coe underscored the necessity for science-based policies. The race is evolving around how to balance inclusivity with fair competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
