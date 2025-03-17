Left Menu

Michail Antonio's Remarkable Road to Recovery

Michail Antonio, West Ham United forward, is optimistic about returning to football after a severe leg injury from a car accident. Despite a lengthy recovery predicted, Antonio is already ahead of schedule and remains positive. His injury has given him a renewed appreciation for life and family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:27 IST
West Ham United's Michail Antonio is resolute about making a comeback following a grave leg injury in a December car accident. His vehicle collided with a tree, severely injuring his femur, resulting in over three weeks of hospitalization.

In an interview with BBC's 'Morning Live,' Antonio expressed gratitude for surviving, highlighting the importance of family during his recovery. The 34-year-old reflects on his role as a father, underscoring the renewed positivity he feels towards life.

Antonio, who has been a pillar at West Ham since 2015, is learning to walk again but acknowledges a lengthy rehabilitation path. Although the doctors estimate a 6 to 12-month recovery, Antonio is optimistic due to his ahead-of-schedule progress, confident he will regain his football form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

