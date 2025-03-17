Left Menu

Michail Antonio's Remarkable Comeback Journey

West Ham's Michail Antonio vows to return to football after a serious car crash. Surviving the accident, which left him with a severely broken leg, has given him a renewed appreciation for life and family. He remains optimistic about his recovery, aspiring to play again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:05 IST
Michail Antonio's Remarkable Comeback Journey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has expressed unwavering confidence in his return to football after surviving a dramatic car crash that resulted in a severely shattered leg. The Jamaica international, speaking candidly in an interview with the BBC, reflected on how perilously close he was to losing his life.

On a stormy December 7, Antonio crashed his Ferrari into a tree near London, leading to a severe fracture of his femur in four places. Surgeons were required to insert a rod in his thigh to stabilize the injury. Despite the severity of the accident, Antonio, who turns 35 this month, believes his recovery is progressing faster than anticipated.

The father of six acknowledged that the toughest part of the ordeal was the thought of not being there for his children. Having played over 300 matches for West Ham, Antonio remains determined to return to the pitch, saying the experience has given him a new outlook on life and made him more positive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025