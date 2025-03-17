Michail Antonio's Remarkable Comeback Journey

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has expressed unwavering confidence in his return to football after surviving a dramatic car crash that resulted in a severely shattered leg. The Jamaica international, speaking candidly in an interview with the BBC, reflected on how perilously close he was to losing his life.

On a stormy December 7, Antonio crashed his Ferrari into a tree near London, leading to a severe fracture of his femur in four places. Surgeons were required to insert a rod in his thigh to stabilize the injury. Despite the severity of the accident, Antonio, who turns 35 this month, believes his recovery is progressing faster than anticipated.

The father of six acknowledged that the toughest part of the ordeal was the thought of not being there for his children. Having played over 300 matches for West Ham, Antonio remains determined to return to the pitch, saying the experience has given him a new outlook on life and made him more positive.

