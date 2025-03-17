Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Set for IPL 2025 with Faf Du Plessis as Vice-Captain

Delhi Capitals head to Visakhapatnam for their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants. Newly appointed vice-captain Faf Du Plessis brings extensive T20 and IPL experience to the team. The squad includes notable names like T. Natarajan and Karun Nair, with other players joining soon.

Ashutosh Sharma and Faf Du Plessis (R). (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals embarked on their journey to Visakhapatnam on Monday after completing a brief training camp in New Delhi, as they prepare for the opening matches of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The team will face off against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Leading the charge is newly appointed vice-captain Faf Du Plessis, who boasts a wealth of T20 and IPL experience, having captained teams to playoffs and winning titles with Chennai Super Kings.

Joining Du Plessis in Visakhapatnam are key players like left-arm seamer T. Natarajan, veteran batter Karun Nair, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, and rising star Ashutosh Sharma. Additional squad members are expected to arrive shortly. The Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a promising season ahead.

