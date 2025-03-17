Delhi Capitals Set for IPL 2025 with Faf Du Plessis as Vice-Captain

The Delhi Capitals embarked on their journey to Visakhapatnam on Monday after completing a brief training camp in New Delhi, as they prepare for the opening matches of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The team will face off against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Leading the charge is newly appointed vice-captain Faf Du Plessis, who boasts a wealth of T20 and IPL experience, having captained teams to playoffs and winning titles with Chennai Super Kings.

Joining Du Plessis in Visakhapatnam are key players like left-arm seamer T. Natarajan, veteran batter Karun Nair, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, and rising star Ashutosh Sharma. Additional squad members are expected to arrive shortly. The Delhi Capitals are gearing up for a promising season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)