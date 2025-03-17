Left Menu

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Rescheduled Clash Amidst Scheduling Conflicts

Barcelona's LaLiga match against Osasuna, postponed due to the death of team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, is rescheduled for March 27. Barcelona is considering appealing the scheduling as key players might miss it due to international duties. Osasuna visits Athletic Bilbao a day later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:46 IST
Barcelona vs Osasuna: Rescheduled Clash Amidst Scheduling Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Spanish soccer federation has rescheduled Barcelona's postponed LaLiga match against Osasuna for March 27 after the death of the Catalan club's doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia. The original game date saw players warming up and teams announcing their line-ups before the game was postponed.

Osasuna faces a tight schedule as they are set to play against Athletic Bilbao on March 28, just a day after the rescheduled Barcelona match. League leaders Barcelona also face a congested fixture list, hosting Girona on March 30.

Adding to potential difficulties for Barcelona, the club is considering an appeal against the rescheduling. Brazil's Raphinha and Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, important figures in the team, have World Cup qualifier commitments close to the rearranged date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025