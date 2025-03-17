Barcelona vs Osasuna: Rescheduled Clash Amidst Scheduling Conflicts

The Spanish soccer federation has rescheduled Barcelona's postponed LaLiga match against Osasuna for March 27 after the death of the Catalan club's doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia. The original game date saw players warming up and teams announcing their line-ups before the game was postponed.

Osasuna faces a tight schedule as they are set to play against Athletic Bilbao on March 28, just a day after the rescheduled Barcelona match. League leaders Barcelona also face a congested fixture list, hosting Girona on March 30.

Adding to potential difficulties for Barcelona, the club is considering an appeal against the rescheduling. Brazil's Raphinha and Uruguay's Ronald Araujo, important figures in the team, have World Cup qualifier commitments close to the rearranged date.

(With inputs from agencies.)