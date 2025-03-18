Left Menu

Indian Wells Tournament: Tennis Paradise Breaks Attendance Records

The Indian Wells Tennis Tournament set an all-time attendance record with over half a million fans. Sponsored by BNP Paribas, the annual event is praised by players and attracts numerous visitors. The tournament evolved significantly after being acquired by Larry Ellison in 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 01:20 IST
Indian Wells Tournament: Tennis Paradise Breaks Attendance Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Wells Tennis Tournament has broken its attendance record, with over 504,000 enthusiasts attending the event, tournament organizers announced on Sunday.

The previous record of 493,440 fans was surpassed at this year's event, continuing its trend as a premier destination for tennis lovers every March. Dubbed the 'unofficial fifth Grand Slam,' the tournament enjoys popularity among both fans and players, having been voted the favorite ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event for the past decade.

BNP Paribas recently renewed its title sponsorship through 2029, cementing its long-standing partnership. Since its acquisition by billionaire Larry Ellison in 2009, the tournament has seen significant investments, reaffirming its status as a premier tennis destination commonly referred to as 'Tennis Paradise.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025