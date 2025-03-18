Indian Wells Tournament: Tennis Paradise Breaks Attendance Records
The Indian Wells Tennis Tournament set an all-time attendance record with over half a million fans. Sponsored by BNP Paribas, the annual event is praised by players and attracts numerous visitors. The tournament evolved significantly after being acquired by Larry Ellison in 2009.
The Indian Wells Tennis Tournament has broken its attendance record, with over 504,000 enthusiasts attending the event, tournament organizers announced on Sunday.
The previous record of 493,440 fans was surpassed at this year's event, continuing its trend as a premier destination for tennis lovers every March. Dubbed the 'unofficial fifth Grand Slam,' the tournament enjoys popularity among both fans and players, having been voted the favorite ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event for the past decade.
BNP Paribas recently renewed its title sponsorship through 2029, cementing its long-standing partnership. Since its acquisition by billionaire Larry Ellison in 2009, the tournament has seen significant investments, reaffirming its status as a premier tennis destination commonly referred to as 'Tennis Paradise.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
