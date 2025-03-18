Indian Wells Tournament: Tennis Paradise Breaks Attendance Records

The Indian Wells Tennis Tournament has broken its attendance record, with over 504,000 enthusiasts attending the event, tournament organizers announced on Sunday.

The previous record of 493,440 fans was surpassed at this year's event, continuing its trend as a premier destination for tennis lovers every March. Dubbed the 'unofficial fifth Grand Slam,' the tournament enjoys popularity among both fans and players, having been voted the favorite ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event for the past decade.

BNP Paribas recently renewed its title sponsorship through 2029, cementing its long-standing partnership. Since its acquisition by billionaire Larry Ellison in 2009, the tournament has seen significant investments, reaffirming its status as a premier tennis destination commonly referred to as 'Tennis Paradise.'

