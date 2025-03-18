Left Menu

India Dominates Italy in Kabaddi World Cup Opener

India's men's team triumphs over Italy with a 64-22 victory to lead Group B in the Kabaddi World Cup 2025. Hosted in England, the tournament features both men's and women's teams. Key matches approach, with India next facing Scotland as the event unfolds across the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:05 IST
Team India and Italy in action. (Photo- Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Defending champions India made a resounding start at the Kabaddi World Cup 2025, securing a decisive victory over Italy with a score of 64-22 in Wolverhampton on Monday. India's dominant performance places them at the top of Group B with two points.

In another Group B encounter, Scotland secured a position right behind India by defeating Wales 63-43. India is set to face Scotland next, promising an exciting clash at Wolverhampton on Tuesday. The tournament, which features both men's and women's teams, commenced on Monday and spans across the UK cities of Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

The men's tournament consists of two groups, Group A and Group B, with the top teams advancing to quarterfinals starting March 21. Meanwhile, the women's event features two groups of three teams each. India, a strong contender in both categories, aims to defend their titles, having clinched both men's and women's crowns at the inaugural World Cup in 2019. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

