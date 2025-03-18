Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: Cricket's Resilient Silent Hero

Updated: 18-03-2025 11:45 IST
Shreyas Iyer, once considered limited by a technical shortcoming, has risen above criticism and contract setbacks to become a linchpin for the Indian cricket team. Known for his unwavering persistence, Iyer has proved critics wrong, establishing himself as a formidable number four batter and earning accolades from figures like team captain Rohit Sharma.

The 30-year-old has been instrumental in recent successes, averaging 53 in his last eight ODI innings. His journey includes a triumphant run in the Champions Trophy, where his consistent performance earned him the title of 'silent hero.' Undeterred by losing a central contract due to a prioritization conflict, Iyer persevered, leading his IPL team to victory and reclaiming his spot in India's squad.

Emphasizing the importance of staying grounded and constantly evolving, Iyer continues to refine his skills, adapting to challenges with support from mentors and coaches. Whether it's handling spin on challenging surfaces or maintaining a balance between cricket and personal life, Iyer's focus remains on contributing to India's cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

