Khelo India: A New Era for Para Athletes

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 launch was celebrated with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praising PM Modi's initiative to uplift young athletes. Scheduled for March 20-27, the Games aim to spotlight over 1300 para-athletes. The initiative promises future para-events and financial support for athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:03 IST
On Tuesday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India initiative, highlighting its role in providing a platform for young athletes to gain international prominence.

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 were unveiled, with events scheduled from March 20-27, spotlighting over 1300 athletes in six sports.

The Paralympic Committee of India is optimistic about India's potential to host future major para events, emphasizing financial support for athletes.

