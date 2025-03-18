Khelo India: A New Era for Para Athletes

On Tuesday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India initiative, highlighting its role in providing a platform for young athletes to gain international prominence.

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 were unveiled, with events scheduled from March 20-27, spotlighting over 1300 athletes in six sports.

The Paralympic Committee of India is optimistic about India's potential to host future major para events, emphasizing financial support for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)