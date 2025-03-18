Left Menu

The French league has rescheduled Paris Saint-Germain's match against Nantes to give PSG more preparation time for their Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa. Originally set for April 12-13, the match will now occur on April 22. Nantes' match against Rennes has also been adjusted accordingly.

PSG vs. Nantes Rescheduled for Champions League Focus
In a strategic move to bolster Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League aspirations, the French league has rescheduled their match against Nantes. The game, initially slated for April 12-13, will now take place on April 22, allowing PSG optimal preparation for their quarterfinal duel against Aston Villa.

PSG is set to face Aston Villa on April 9 at the Parc des Princes, with the return leg occurring on April 16 in England. The rescheduling aims to arm PSG with a competitive edge as they navigate this crucial stage of the tournament.

Concurrently, Nantes has had its fixture against Rennes moved to April 18. This adjustment accommodates their upcoming clash against PSG, occurring as they sit 13th in Ligue 1, still battling relegation worries with eight rounds remaining.

