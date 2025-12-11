Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Odisha Masters: Quarterfinals Beckon

Indian players continue to excel at the Odisha Masters, with top seeds such as Unnati Hooda and Tharun Mannepalli progressing to the singles quarterfinals. Notable performances were also seen in the doubles category, with several Indian pairs advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Updated: 11-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:26 IST
Indian shuttlers showcased outstanding performances at the ongoing Odisha Masters, with stars like Unnati Hooda, Tharun Mannepalli, and Tanvi Sharma advancing to the singles quarterfinals. Their victories highlight India's growing prowess in badminton.

In the women's singles category, Unnati Hooda displayed her dominance with a swift 21-7, 21-14 win over Thailand's Tidapron Kleebyeesun. Tanvi Sharma joined her in the next round, winning a tight match against fellow Indian Aditi Bhatt 21-18, 22-20.

Equally impressive was Anmol Kharb, who mounted a comeback against Japan's Shiori Ebihara, and men's singles top seed Tharun Mannepalli, who secured his place in the quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Govind Krishna. In doubles, several Indian pairs secured quarterfinal spots, showcasing the depth of talent in the national contingent.

