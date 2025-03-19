PTPA Sues Tennis Governing Bodies Over Player Welfare and Anti-Competitive Practices

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has launched a lawsuit against key tennis governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, alleging anti-competitive practices and neglect of players' well-being. Co-founded by Novak Djokovic, the PTPA accuses these organizations of enforcing monopolistic control over professional tennis.

Ahmad Nassar, Executive Director of the PTPA, labeled the sport's governing bodies as a 'cartel' exploiting players' talents and adversely affecting their health and financial status. The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims the current system suppresses earnings, imposes harsh schedules, and compromises player safety through unchecked playing conditions.

The ATP and WTA have dismissed the PTPA's claims as unfounded. The ATP emphasized its commitment to the sport's future, while the WTA highlighted its efforts in supporting women's tennis, drawing attention to substantial player benefits. The ITIA defended its anti-doping measures as essential for the integrity of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)