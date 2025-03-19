Left Menu

PTPA Sues Tennis Governing Bodies Over Player Welfare and Anti-Competitive Practices

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has initiated legal proceedings against tennis governing bodies, accusing them of monopolistic control and neglecting player welfare. Co-founded by Novak Djokovic, the PTPA aims to address unfair practices, including low compensation and dangerous playing conditions, seeking judicial intervention to reform the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:48 IST
The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has launched a lawsuit against key tennis governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, alleging anti-competitive practices and neglect of players' well-being. Co-founded by Novak Djokovic, the PTPA accuses these organizations of enforcing monopolistic control over professional tennis.

Ahmad Nassar, Executive Director of the PTPA, labeled the sport's governing bodies as a 'cartel' exploiting players' talents and adversely affecting their health and financial status. The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims the current system suppresses earnings, imposes harsh schedules, and compromises player safety through unchecked playing conditions.

The ATP and WTA have dismissed the PTPA's claims as unfounded. The ATP emphasized its commitment to the sport's future, while the WTA highlighted its efforts in supporting women's tennis, drawing attention to substantial player benefits. The ITIA defended its anti-doping measures as essential for the integrity of the sport.

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

