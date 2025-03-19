Left Menu

Mala Grohs Shines in Champions League Comeback

Mala Grohs, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper, made a remarkable return to the field after her battle with cancer. Despite Bayern's 2-0 loss to Lyon, Grohs impressed with key saves and expressed pride in her journey. Her performance offers hope for the team's upcoming Champions League second-leg match.

Updated: 19-03-2025 09:27 IST
  • Germany

Goalkeeper Maria-Luisa 'Mala' Grohs made a striking return for Bayern Munich in Tuesday's women's Champions League quarterfinal, showcasing her resilience following cancer treatment.

The 23-year-old managed to save a penalty from Lyon's Lindsey Heaps and executed several critical saves throughout the match, though Bayern succumbed to a 2-0 defeat due to goals by Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay.

Following the game, Grohs expressed her contentment and pride in overcoming months of personal challenges to rejoin her teammates on such a significant stage. Diagnosed with a throat tumor in October, Grohs underwent surgery in December and gradually worked her way back to fitness, highlighted by her recent performance.

