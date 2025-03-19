Young Stars Shine at Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Opener

The Dream Sports Championship U15 Table Tennis Tournament kicked off on March 17, marking an exhilarating start to the competitions with superb displays of skill and technique. The opening day was initiated by a motivating orientation session led by Table Tennis icon Sharath Kamal, Navin Fernandes of the Dream Sports Foundation, and Deepak Malik, co-founder of Stupa Analytics, who collectively inspired the young athletes.

Day 1 of the tournament saw K Akshay Bhushan and Chakraborty Shrestho making significant impressions in the under-15 boys' division. Akshay Bhushan dominated his opponent Bhiwandkar Param with an impressive 3-0 victory with scores of 11-1, 12-10, and 11-8. Meanwhile, Chakraborty Shrestho faced a challenging match against Dhariwal Siddhanth but emerged victorious after a tense 3-2 battle, including a nail-biting final game.

In the girls' competition, Dhar Shreya exhibited exceptional strategy with a clinical 3-0 win over Dhimahi Kabrawala, boasting scores of 11-4, 11-8, and 11-1. Jitnada Unjit also showcased her prowess with a decisive 3-0 victory against Singhal Akanksha, registering scores of 11-2, 11-9, and 11-5. Both categories promise further excitement as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)