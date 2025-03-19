Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai Indians Amid Hardik Pandya's Suspension Drama

Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings due to Hardik Pandya's suspension. Pandya's ban follows a slow over-rate penalty from last season. Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL's most successful teams, aims for a sixth title with experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:00 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener against Chennai Super Kings this Sunday, owing to regular captain Hardik Pandya's one-match suspension. The penalty comes after Mumbai's repeated slow over-rates last season, which marked the third such offence.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Pandya expressed his frustration with the rule but acknowledged its necessity. "I will have to go with the process," he said, noting the team's ample choices for leadership.

Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL's most successful franchises with five titles, is eyeing a sixth victory. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasized the team's core strength and experience, as well as plans to introduce strategic enhancements for a winning edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

