Sahil Silwal Prepares for Thrilling Javelin Showdown at Indian Open Throws
Sahil Silwal gears up for a highly anticipated duel in the javelin throw with top contenders Shivpal Singh and Rohit Yadav at the fourth Indian Open Throws Competition. With top-level athletes participating, the two-day event promises a thrilling start to the 2025 season.
Sahil Silwal, a promising javelin thrower, is preparing for an anticipated showdown with athletes Shivpal Singh and Rohit Yadav at the fourth Indian Open Throws Competition beginning Thursday.
Olympian Shivpal Singh and 2022 World Championships finalist Rohit Yadav are also vying for the gold in what's set to be a thrilling contest. Silwal, 24, has trained rigorously at the Reliance Academy in Mumbai and is eager to begin his season on home ground.
The competition boasts a lineup of 27 formidable javelin contenders and 200 athletes across various age groups, competing in events like shot put, discus, and hammer throw, highlighting a significant collaboration between the Athletics Federation of India and Reliance Foundation.
