BCCI Mulls Revoking IPL Saliva Ban; A Step Towards Tradition
The BCCI is considering lifting the saliva ban in the IPL to aid bowlers, potentially influencing ICC policy. The proposal will be discussed with team captains, while technological advancements like DRS for height and off-side wides are set to be approved.
In a potential game-changing decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating lifting the ban on applying saliva to the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 22. The proposal, if approved, holds the possibility of influencing the International Cricket Council's (ICC) stance, which permanently banned saliva use in 2022 after initially introducing the restriction due to COVID-19.
Before finalizing the decision, the BCCI will present the idea to IPL team captains at a meeting in Mumbai this Thursday. Multiple players, including India's Mohammed Shami, have shown support, emphasizing the return of reverse swing as a major advantage. The practice, while more effective in red-ball cricket, could still benefit bowlers in limited-overs games like the IPL.
In parallel developments, the IPL plans to extend the Decision Review System (DRS) to cover height and off-side wides, utilizing technology such as Hawk-Eye and ball tracking. Teams would have the right to challenge wide calls, marking a significant shift in officiating precision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
